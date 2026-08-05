Adapter hose extension 9 TR

Adapter 9 to connect the new hose with the new hose

Brass double connector for connecting and extending high-pressure hoses. With rubber protection. Connector: 2x M 22 x 1.5 m.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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