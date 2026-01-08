Universal cleaner RM 555, 5l

Powerful multi-purpose cleaner which effortlessly removes oil, grease and mineral dirt. For garden furniture, vehicles, façades and all water-resistant surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 5.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Product
  • Liquid universal cleaner with especially gentle cleaning action
  • Rapidly separates oil/water in the oil separator.
  • Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
  • Removes dirt from all waterproof surfaces effortlessly
  • Extremely gentle on materials
  • pH neutral
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Vehicles
