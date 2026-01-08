The neutral PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 55 from Kärcher is a versatile, surfactant-based, silicone-free and easily separable universal cleaner, which was specially developed for high-pressure, cold water application. It reliably removes oil, grease and proteins as well as pollen, insect residue and a variety of dirt caused by emissions. It is ideal for use on alkali-sensitive surfaces, such as aluminium, plastics and painted surfaces. The active cleaner can therefore be used both as a façade cleaner and for cleaning work surfaces, machines, cold-storage rooms and conveyor belts in the food industry. It also boasts gentle cleaning of waiting areas and smoking cabins at bus stops, train stations and airports as well as plastic furniture for outside catering.