Flat pleated filter HEPA USA
Flat pleated filter HEPA USA made from PES/PTFE fibre material and certified according to American standard for tough applications when vacuuming liquids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
The robust, rot-proof and long-lasting Kärcher flat pleated filter HEPA USA has a dust separation rate of 99.97 percent and a HEPA filter certification according to US standard. Designed for all single-motor NT Tact and NT Ap vacuum cleaners from Kärcher, it is suitable for tough applications thanks to the high-quality and moisture-resistant PES fibre material with additional PTFE anti-stick coating. The flat pleated filter easily handles large amounts of fine dust which arise when roughening fresh concrete, as well as coarse dirt, liquids or adhesive materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 140 x 60