Fleece filter bags KFI 487
Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag, ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 487 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. The filter bags were specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6, MV 4–6
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 190 x 13
Application areas
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt