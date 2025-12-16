S4 side brushes for wet waste
Two sweeper side brushes with special brush configuration for wet waste. Suitable for S 4 to S 4 Twin push sweepers.
The side brushes with brush configuration that is made up of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder are ideal for loosening and sweeping up wet waste. We recommend that you use this, for example, to sweep up leaves that have become wet from the rain and are stuck to the ground. The side brushes are suitable for S 4 to S 4 Twin push sweepers.
Features and benefits
Special brush configuration made up of a mixture of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder
- Improved output force for loosening and sweeping up wet waste.
- Even fine waste is reliably swept up.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 50
Application areas
- Paths
- Wet dirt