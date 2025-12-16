Pressure washer K2300
The all-new Karcher Performance Series K2300PS was developed to offer best-in-class cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 2300 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power, and is driven by a rugged brushless induction motor that last longer, runs quieter, and works cooler than traditional universal motors. It includes convenience features such as an unique on/off foot switch, a pressurized hose reel, a handy storage bin, two selectable and removable half-gallon detergent tanks and four spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, oversized no-flat wheels and an integrated black aluminum frame make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K2300PS in five minutes or less! When you're done cleaning, simply fold down the handle for compact storage. Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, the K2300PS is Kärcher's top-of-the-range consumer electric pressure washer and the ideal outdoor cleaning companion for demanding homeowners. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|159
|Flow rate (l/min)
|4.54
|Area performance (m²/h)
|21
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (A)
|13
|Detergent tank (l)
|2 x 1.9
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|53.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|471 x 545 x 900