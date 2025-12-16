Multifunctional spray gun
The simple multi-functional spray gun with 3 spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet. Thanks to the lockable trigger, it is ideal for continuous watering of many different plants.
The multi-functional spray gun is particularly suitable for watering different plants with different requirements. The multi-functional spray gun also features 3 spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet. Flower and plant beds can be easily watered (shower and cone jet), and terraces or garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt (point jet). This makes the multi-functional spray gun perfect both for watering and cleaning tasks. The spray gun also features the lockable trigger on the handle, which ensures comfortable handling and constant water flow. Using the ergonomic control valve, which can be operated with one hand, the water flow can also be adapted according to requirements. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate with one hand.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Three continuously adjustable spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet and shower) and cleaning (point jet).
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|215 x 57 x 113
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 3
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt