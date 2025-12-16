Wall bracket
Practical wall bracket for the secure and clean storage of spray lances as well as use as a garden shower.
Spray lances can be perfectly fixed to the compact wall bracket, and are thus ideal as garden showers. But the wall bracket is also ideal for the clean and safe storage of spray lances and tubes on interior walls. The wall bracket is suitable for pipe diameters of 16 – 20 mm. Dowels and screws are provided in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Suitable for pipes with a diameter of 16 - 20 mm
- Flexible use.
Delivery including anchors and screws
- Ready to use: All system-relevant components are included in the kit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 86 x 146
Application areas
- Pool