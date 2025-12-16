This highly productive model cleans at 5,000 ft2 so you can do more with less. Its unique vac shoe provides better recovery and faster dry times, allowing you to open your floors for traffic sooner. • Performance extraction value • Performance breakthroughs and ergonomics create a carpet extractor that maximizes operator productivity. • Unique Penetrator™ vacuum shoe design provides superior solution recovery and faster dry time. • Cleans 5,000 ft² per hour. • The most value per gallon capacity in the industry Get more done in less time • 20 gallon capacity reduces drains and refills. • Easy-to-use controls reduce training time and increase productivity time • Low profile and compact design allow exceptional maneuverability in small areas. • Large solution opening and clear dome save time and maintain peak performance. • Self-propelled design for consistent operator productivity Intuitive and user-friendly • Quick-change solution jets for easy maintenance and accessory tool connection for increased versatility. • All-in-one controls and ergonomically designed handle simplify use and increase operator comfort • Externally mounted solution filter is easy to access.