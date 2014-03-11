eco!efficiency – achieve more with efficiency

Pressure washer cleaners with eco!efficiency mode

Due to the principle they use, hot-water pressure washers require larger amounts of energy and additional cleaning agents where appropriate for very stubborn dirt. Hot water pressure washer cleaning is, however, a very efficient technology in comparison with conventional cleaning. With hot water under high pressure, comparable cleaning results are achieved with greatly reduced water use. However, Karcher HDS pressure washer cleaners can be used for much more demanding cleaning tasks which would be completely unthinkable with just water, cleaning agent and hand scrubbers. The use of heat energy is considerably outweighed by the amount of water and cleaning agent saved. The time saved brings another significantly higher economical effect.

The Karcher HDS with eco!efficiency mode significantly increases the advance in efficiency. If the eco!efficiency mode is active, the water temperature is adjusted to 140°F, because 140°F is entirely sufficient to fulfil most cleaning tasks. Not just for light soiling, but also on moderate soiling. With the eco!efficiency mode of Karcher HDS, a perfect balance between cleaning performance and energy use is achieved – without compromising results.