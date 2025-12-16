Escalator cleaner BR 52/11 ESC

The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner is efficient, ergonomic, and reliable. Equipped with universal brushes. Minimize disruptions with proper solution flow and excellent recovery.

The BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner offers efficient and ergonomic cleaning for escalators and moving sidewalks. With its sturdy design and reliability, this model withstands dirt, water, and misuse for long-lasting results. Say goodbye to extended downtimes as this cleaner utilizes proper solution flow and excellent recovery, minimizing disruptions. Equipped with universal brushes, it enables quick and hassle-free cleaning across all equipment manufacturers. Experience the convenience, efficiency, and optimal cleaning performance of the BR 52/11 ESC escalator cleaner in any environment.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77.3
Voltage (V) 110
Frequency (Hz) 60

Equipment

  • Type of suction lips: oil-resistant, grooved
Accessories
Cleaning agents