Save time and money by pre-sweeping, scrubbing and recovering solution all in one pass with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 22 SP floor scrubber. Using two 22-inch counter-rotating cylindrical brushes, this unit combines our superior scrubbing technology with the benefits of a Chariot™ professional scrubber, including ergonomic design, productivity gains, and easy intuitive operation. The result is a thorough cleaning, especially on grouted and structured surfaces. This stand-on scrubber features an ultra-tight turning radius for remarkable maneuverability and best-in-industry 360° visibility. The center-pivot squeegee uses Aqua-Mizer technology to create a cleaning chamber that holds the solution, resulting in lower water and chemical consumption as well as better water pickup for dry, safe floors. This scrubber allows easy access to the debris tray for dumping and cleaning and effortless access to the recovery tank for easy cleaning. It provides wide-open access to the battery compartment. It also offers quiet operation for daytime cleaning. Experience more than 50% productivity gains over a conventional 20-inch walk-behind scrubber using the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 22 SP floor scrubber by Kärcher.