Scrubber dryers B 80 W Bp (with AGM Battery, On-Board Charger, R65 Head)

Walk-behind scrubber drier (80 l) with traction drive. Ideal for 1,500-3,000 m². Configuration example with disc brushes with sweeping function and 75 cm working width.

B 80 W Bp scrubber drier for diverse battery types (24 V, 170-240 Ah). With brush head and disc brushes, fully automatic squeegee raising and lowering function, 75 cm working width, large LCD colour display, traction drive and KIK key system for protection against incorrect operation. Extra feature: eco!efficiency mode extends battery life, tank rinsing system for automatic cleaning of the dirty water tank without splash back as well as auto-fill function for convenient filling of the water tank. Tip: configuration example. This machine is available with a range of different equipment and features, e.g. different batteries, cable version, DOSE cleaning agent dosing system or with 55 cm working width.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width, brushes (cm) 65
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 40 / 40
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 255
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 120 - 230 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 400 - 1550
Brush contact pressure (kg) 97
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1550 x 737 x 1143

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
Cleaning agents