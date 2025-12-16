High-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/27 G
Corrosion-resistant and light-weight, Kärcher's HD aluminum water blasters can be utilised as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable Honda powered water blasters offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection and flat-free tires.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/min)
|11
|Inlet temperature (°F)
|max. 140
|Working pressure (psi)
|2700
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|41 x 22 x 24