High-pressure cleaner KHD 2.0/1000 Ed

2.0 GPM-1000 PSI. Designed with corrosion-resistant aluminum frames - easily converts from cart to skid for maximum cleaning versatility.

Kärcher’s HD carts are corrosion-resistant aluminum pressure washers that easily convert from a cart to a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable electric powered pressure washers have a low profile handle and compact footprint, making them easy to manuver, and they offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection. 7-year pump warranty and flat-free tires. All models are ETL certified to UL safety standards.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 73.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 73.3
