High-pressure cleaner HD 4.0/40 G

Corrosion-resistant and light-weight, Kärcher's HD aluminum water blasters can be utilised as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability.

Corrosion-resistant and light-weight, Kärcher's HD aluminum water blasters can be utilised as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable Honda powered water blasters offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection and flat-free tires.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/min) 15
Inlet temperature (°F) max. 140
Working pressure (psi) 4000
Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (in) 43 x 26 x 27
High-pressure cleaner HD 4.0/40 G
High-pressure cleaner HD 4.0/40 G
Cleaning agents