High-pressure cleaner HD 4.0/40 GB 0930
The HD 4.0/40 GB pressure washer features a Honda GX390 engine with a belt-drive pump. Corrosion-resistant and lightweight, it runs up to 4.0 GPM and 4000 PSI.
This aluminum series cold water pressure washer is corrosion-resistant and light-weight, allowing for durability and easy maneuverability. Powered by a Honda GX200, this belt drive pressure washer can be utilized as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. For added protection, the pump features a bypass loop and is backed by a 7-year warranty. Standard flat-free tires keep you going no matter the terrain. All units are ETL certified to UL safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4
|Inlet temperature (°F)
|max. 140
|Working pressure (psi)
|4000
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|43 x 26 x 27