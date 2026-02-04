HDS 4.0/40 Ge Classic
The LFT Cage hot water pressure washer is a powerful cleaning solution, delivering 4.0 GPM at 4000 PSI. Its downdraft LE system burner ensures efficient heating. Notably, its defining characteristic is its user-friendly design. The patented low center of mass frame provides exceptional maneuverability, reducing user fatigue. A quick-release control panel and accessible maintenance areas further simplify operation. It includes a 50' high-pressure hose, a 48" spray lance with quick-connect adapters, and a skid conversion kit. Additionally, it features flat-free tires. Optional hose reel kits are available for an extended reach. For demanding cleaning tasks, the durable and high-performance LFT Cage is the ideal solution.