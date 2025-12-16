High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage

Electric start Kärcher oil fired hot water skids are used in today's most rugged and demanding environments. See why these are popular choices for industrial pressure washer cleaning needs.

Kärcher Series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 3.9 GPM of hot water at up to 3,000 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump with 7-year warranty are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 7.8
Working pressure (psi) 3000 - 3000
Fuel tank (gal) 8
Drive type Diesel
Number of users at one time 1
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 386.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 386.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (in) 48 x 39 x 50

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Electro start
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
Cleaning agents