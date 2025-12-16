High-pressure cleaner HDS 8.0/30 Pe Cage
Electric start Kärcher oil fired hot water skids are used in today's most rugged and demanding environments. See why these are popular choices for industrial pressure washer cleaning needs.
Kärcher Series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 3.9 GPM of hot water at up to 3,000 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump with 7-year warranty are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|7.8
|Working pressure (psi)
|3000 - 3000
|Fuel tank (gal)
|8
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|440
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|440
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|48 x 39 x 50
Equipment
- Cage frame
- Electro start