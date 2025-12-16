High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef

Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.

The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Frequency (Hz) 60
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 173
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 173

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
  • Servo Control
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
High-pressure cleaner HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
Videos
Cleaning agents