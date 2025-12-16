Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/18-2 Tc Dp
The easy-to-use tilting chassis includes a lifting system for the 26.4 gallon collection container and the top inlet ensures long life of the vacuum.
For the collection of oil and coolant mixed with metal chips, Kärcher has the answer. The IVR-L 100/18-2 Tc Dp offers superior collection and separation of these chips from the liquid, and offers the operator the ability to pump the collected oil and coolant back out to be disposed or recycled. Automatic shut-off prevents overfill.
Features and benefits
Convenient, manual and safe draining of liquids
- Drain hose detaches easily from the container for safe draining of oils and coolants.
- Filling level indicators on drain hose and machine to prevent overfilling of the container.
Quick, mechanical and safe draining of liquids
- Infinitely variable barrel pump enables quick draining of liquids from the container.
- Easy and safe emptying even at height differences of up to six metres.
Emptying system with a tilting chassis enables safe manual emptying with minimum effort
- Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|127.8 / 460
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.8
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|57
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|57
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|57
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|837 x 661 x 1322
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Drum pump function