Rugged Construction The body of the ECO! T11 CartVac is backed by a 10-year warranty for years of use. The front shelf may be used for other cleaning equipment other than the trash can, providing versatility to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. Easy to Operate Large, well placed handles make maneuvering the Kärcher ECO! T11 Bp Liner CartVac easy. Simple one-touch power switch. Coiled, retractable power cord is easy to manage and discretely stored. Quiet Operation Despite the strong vacuum motor, the 58 dBA noise level is ideal for daytime cleaning. Operating noise level is measured at ear level, using the wand / floor tool. While the sound level at the machine body is actually only 53 dBA. These measurements are done per ISO test standards. The large 12" rear wheels allow for easier maneuverability and less noise especially when transported over thresholds and flooring imperfections. Configured for Productivity Convenience of 4:1 flex hose with aluminum telescoping wand for increased range of motion and productivity. The Home Base supply pouch and mop/broom clips keep everything you need discretely within reach. The industry-leading 100-minute continuous battery run time and 10-quart vacuum bag capacity allows for extended cleaning time.