Eliminate the problem of run off water with the Mississippi Recovery series that is capable of recovering and transferring up to 30 GPM of water and transferring to a holding tank. Its small footprint allows the Mississippi to be mounted on a trailer. Paired directly with the Mosmatic surface cleaner and a pressure washer for a simple and mobile closed loop system. Be fully in control of water flow with the optional water dikes and drain covers to stop water from flowing down a drain or away from your site.