Water treatment unit Mississippi Water Recovery System
Siphon muddy waters away. Recover wash water and eliminate runoff problems.
Eliminate the problem of run off water with the Mississippi Recovery series that is capable of recovering and transferring up to 30 GPM of water and transferring to a holding tank. Its small footprint allows the Mississippi to be mounted on a trailer. Paired directly with the Mosmatic surface cleaner and a pressure washer for a simple and mobile closed loop system. Be fully in control of water flow with the optional water dikes and drain covers to stop water from flowing down a drain or away from your site.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|115 / 115
|Frequency (Hz)
|60 / 60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (in)
|24 x 27 x 59