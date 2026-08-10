Fleece filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 30/1

Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Made from 40% recycled plastic. Contents: 5-pack.

Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 5-pack.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour white
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 323 x 210 x 90
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Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning