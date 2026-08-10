Fleece filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 30/1
Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Made from 40% recycled plastic. Contents: 5-pack.
Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 5-pack.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|323 x 210 x 90
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning