NT 30/1 Tact Te M
The 30/1 Tact Te M safely and reliably removes respirable dusts in dust class M, which are frequently incurred on construction sites. Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a 30-litre container.
All types of hazardous, sometimes respirable, fine dusts are found on construction sites and in workshops on a daily basis. Thanks to its new fully automated filter cleaning system, our compact NT 30/1 Tact Te M wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes quantities of fine dust never before achieved whilst simultaneously guaranteeing filtration efficiency of 99.9%. The filter cleaning system and suction power are monitored and regulated using sensor-controlled electronics at all times. Thanks to its integrated power outlet with auto-start feature and full antistatic system (including conductive accessories), the device is ideal for direct suction on power tools that generate dust. Using the newly developed accessories, which are generally stored securely on the device, dust which is already deposited on the floor or on machines can be effortlessly and fully sucked up into the robust 30-litre container with metal castors and bumper.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning systemGuarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per centProtects health from respirable particulate matter. Tested in accordance with dust class M.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adaptor
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic on/off switch for power tools
- Antistatic preparation
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Steering roller stop
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications