MJ 145 Multi Jet 3 in 1 MultijetFull Con

All in one: The 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance from Kärcher for the high-pressure cleaner K 5 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017) with G 180 Q Full Control Plus power gun.

Now you just change the jet – and no longer the spray lance. For the 3-in-1 multi jet combines 3 spray types and allows changing between infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream, rotary nozzle and cleaning agent jet by simply turning the spray lance. And the appropriate pressure can be easily adjusted using the buttons on the G 180 Q Full Control Plus power gun. The 3-in-1 multi jet is the all-rounder for the Kärcher high-pressure cleaner K 5 Premium Full Control Plus from 2017.

Features and benefits
Full control in both hands
  • Infinitely variable pressure regulation with the intelligent spray gun.
No troublesome spray lance changing
  • Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet.
Three spray types in one spray lance
  • Cleaning agent jet, rotary nozzle and infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream – for flexible working.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 445 x 63 x 63

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences