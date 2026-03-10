MJ 145 Multi Jet 3 in 1 MultijetFull Con
All in one: The 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance from Kärcher for the high-pressure cleaner K 5 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017) with G 180 Q Full Control Plus power gun.
Now you just change the jet – and no longer the spray lance. For the 3-in-1 multi jet combines 3 spray types and allows changing between infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream, rotary nozzle and cleaning agent jet by simply turning the spray lance. And the appropriate pressure can be easily adjusted using the buttons on the G 180 Q Full Control Plus power gun. The 3-in-1 multi jet is the all-rounder for the Kärcher high-pressure cleaner K 5 Premium Full Control Plus from 2017.
Features and benefits
Full control in both hands
- Infinitely variable pressure regulation with the intelligent spray gun.
No troublesome spray lance changing
- Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet.
Three spray types in one spray lance
- Cleaning agent jet, rotary nozzle and infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream – for flexible working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|445 x 63 x 63
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences