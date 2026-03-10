Now you just change the jet – and no longer the spray lance. For the 3-in-1 multi jet combines 3 spray types and allows changing between infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream, rotary nozzle and cleaning agent jet by simply turning the spray lance. And the appropriate pressure can be easily adjusted using the buttons on the G 180 Q Full Control Plus power gun. The 3-in-1 multi jet is the all-rounder for the Kärcher high-pressure cleaner K 5 Premium Full Control Plus from 2017.