Water blaster K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
Pressure washer with Bluetooth, application consultant app, boost mode for extra power, G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun, 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance, hose reel. Includes the Car Cleaning Kit and Home Kit.
Thanks to integrated Bluetooth, the K 5 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be connected to the Kärcher Home & Garden app. This means the user is optimally supported via the smartphone in many cleaning situations and for many cleaning objects – and can achieve even more efficient cleaning results. The app provides many useful functions such as the application consultant with helpful tips and tricks, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The Smart Control device provides a boost mode for additional 220 psi power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display, the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and a hose reel. The pressure is set either on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun from the app with the help of the application consultant. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre Stone and Façade Cleaner. The additional Car Cleaning Kit for thorough car cleaning includes a foam jet, a wash brush and 1 litre of car shampoo.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via Bluetooth
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- The app transmits the optimal pressure to the water blaster via Bluetooth.
Boost mode for additional power in your fight against dirt
- With extra power, boost mode increases the cleaning efficiency and saves time.
- Allows powerful spot-cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance
- Spray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing.
- The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement.
- Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2300
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.3
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Car Kit: Wash brush, 0.3-l foam jet, Car Shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- In-built high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls