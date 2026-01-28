Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 4 Ash Vacuum
Easily disposes of ashes without you coming into contact with any dirt: the long-lasting, powerful AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 17-l metal container and filter cleaning.
The AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 600-watt turbine and exhaust air filter ensures impressive high, long-lasting suction power. Its integrated filter cleaning system cleans the clogged filter at the touch of a button, so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Quick and convenient emptying of the waste container without contact with dirt is ensured by a 1-part filter system (with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter) and a practical handle on the container. Furthermore, high-grade flame-resistant materials ensure maximum safety in vacuuming up ash. And thanks to the bevelled hand tube, all ash residues are comfortably vacuumed up – even in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. Together with the floor nozzle for hard surface cleaning and the stainless steel suction tubes provided in the scope of delivery, the AD 4 Premium can be used anywhere as a fully-fledged dry vacuum cleaner. Another practical feature: All accessories and the cable can be stowed efficiently, with the suction hose or suction tubes with floor nozzle propped in the accessories holder during work interruptions.
Features and benefits
Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaningIntegrated filter cleaning at the push of a button. For high and long-lasting suction power. Suitable for vacuuming large quantities of dirt.
1-component filter systemConsisting of flat pleated, metal and coarse dirt filter. Additional separate exhaust filter (only AD 4 Premium). Maximum comfort thanks to simple filter removal and container cleaning without contact with dirt.
Flame-resistant material, metal container, jacketed metal hose and handle with electrostatic protectionFor maximum safety while vacuuming ash - even when used incorrectly.
Special accessories for use as a dry vacuum cleaner
- Also suitable for vacuuming hard floors.
- Versatile.
Angled hand tube
- For thorough cleaning of all corners and constricted places in the chimney.
1.7 m suction hose made of jacketed metal
- For safe working.
- High degree of pliability and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- Easy and fast container opening, closing and emptying.
Practical handles on the container
- For convenient emptying of the container.
- No contact with dirt.
Practical accessory storage on the device + parking position
- Place-saving, safe and convenient storage of the accessories provided and the power cable.
- Ideal for propping the suction tubes with floor nozzle and the suction hose during work interruptions.
Rollers
- Flexible operation.
- High freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Suction Power (W)
|150
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 215
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|max. 42
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Metal
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Noise power level (dB(A))
|<= 80
|Colour
|Black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|365 x 330 x 565
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.7 m
- Suction hose material: metal, coated
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Dry vacuum nozzle: flame-resistant
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Polyester, flame-resistant
- Exhaust air filter
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Comfortable handle on container
- Leaning position for suction hose
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Cable hook
- Wheels
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Ash removal
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Hobby room