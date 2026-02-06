Glass cleaner concentrate RM 500, limited edition white lily, 750ml
Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|750
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|67 x 67 x 260
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Glass tables
- Glass shower cabins