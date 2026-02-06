Glass cleaner concentrate RM 500, limited edition white lily, 750ml

Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.

Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 750
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 67 x 67 x 260
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Glass shower cabins