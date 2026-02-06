Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers Adhesive Remover, 500ml
Ultra Clean Sticky Fingers Adhesive Remover uses a powerful and natural solvent, D-limonene, which is particularly good at dissolving and removing stubborn, sticky stains. For example, lollipops, syrup, sauce, juice, berries and chewing gum. Suitable for upholstered furniture, carpets and vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Rugs
- Upholstery
- Car seats