Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover, 500ml

Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover is a powerful all-purpose deep cleaning formula. Contains an optimised surfactant that is extremely effective in dissolving and removing stubborn stains such as red wine, tea, coffee, ink, chocolate, oil and grease. Suitable for use on upholstery, carpets and in vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Application areas
  • Carpeted floors
  • Rugs
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats