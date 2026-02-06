Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover, 500ml
Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover is a powerful all-purpose deep cleaning formula. Contains an optimised surfactant that is extremely effective in dissolving and removing stubborn stains such as red wine, tea, coffee, ink, chocolate, oil and grease. Suitable for use on upholstery, carpets and in vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Rugs
- Upholstery
- Car seats