CORDLESS POLE SAW PSW BATTERY 18-20
The PSW 18-20 Battery battery pole saw can easily reach any branch at heights of up to 4 metres. For safe, convenient tree maintenance.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Thanks to its practical extension insert, the PSW 18-20 Battery battery pole saw is perfect for maintaining tall trees. The optimised 30° blade angle makes it possible to conveniently cut branches at heights of up to 4 metres while you remain safely on the ground. The simple chain tensioning and automatic chain lubrication make the device effortless to operate. The shoulder strap supplied makes the battery pole saw easier to use, even when working for prolonged periods. The device, blade, chain, blade guard, shoulder strap, hex key for tensioning the chain and an oil bottle are included in the delivery.
Features and benefits
Simple chain tensioningEasy-to-reach screw for tensioning the chain.
Automatic chain lubricationFor low-maintenance use of the pole saw.
Quick-action screw fastenerThe pole saw can be taken apart into three pieces for convenient storage.
Practical shoulder strap
- Optimal weight distribution to take the strain off users' arms and shoulders.
Extension pole
- Made of lightweight fibreglass – for effortlessly sawing branches at heights of up to 4 metres.
Stability hook
- For sawing branches safely and accurately.
Optimised 30° blade angle
- For working conveniently from the ground.
Safety unlocking
- Prevents unintentional start-up of the pole saw.
Transparent oil tank
- Users can check the oil level at a transparent inspection window.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Guide rail (cm)
|20
|Blade angle (°)
|30
|Chain speed (m/s)
|5.5
|Chain pitch
|3/8" LP
|Drive link thickness
|1.1 mm / 0.043"
|Number of drive links
|33
|Oil tank capacity (ml)
|50
|Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
|95
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|1.3
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|1.2
|Lenght with extension pole (m)
|2.9
|Lenght without extension pole (m)
|2
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|max. 80 (2.5 Ah) / max. 160 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2980 x 95 x 187
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Oil bottle
- Shoulder strap
- Allen key for chain tensioning
Equipment
- Chain guard
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Oil level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Higher branches
- Trees