This versatile lightweight mower also cuts more complex lawn areas effortlessly and cleanly. Thanks to the 2-in-1 mowing system, the LMO 18-36 Battery battery powered lawn mower can either collect the cut grass in the grass catcher container, or spread it over the lawn as a natural fertiliser using the mulching kit. The sharpened steel knife means that the battery lawn mower always leaves behind neat cutting results without any jagged blades of grass. The lawn mower also impresses in terms of operation: The cutting height can be easily adjusted to four levels, the handle features comfortable foam and switches on both sides offer additional convenience. Another practical feature: The filling level indicator tells you when the grass catcher container needs emptying. A safety key acts as a child safety lock to prevent the lawn mower from being started unintentionally. Additional highlights: The height-adjustable guide handle ensures a comfortable working position, the folding design enables space-saving storage, and the lawn combs make it easy to mow right up to the edge.