Cordless lawn mower LMO 3-18
Lightweight and manoeuvrable: 18 V battery lawn mower with a powerful, brushless motor and a cutting width of 34 cm, suitable for lawns of up to 350 m².
The 18-volt battery lawn mower is lightweight, manoeuvrable and has a powerful brushless motor. Lawns of up to 350 square metres are mowed quickly and with precision. The working width is 34 centimetres. The cutting height can easily be adjusted as required to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 millimetres. Thanks to the intelligent motor control of the iPower function, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing. When edges or borders need to be mowed, the lawn combs straighten up the blades of grass for a better rate of capture. With the 2-in-1 mowing system, the grass clippings are evenly distributed over the lawn as a natural fertiliser during mulching or collected in the 35-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The guide handle is height-adjustable for a comfortable working position. When the frame is folded up, it takes up less space in storage. There are integrated transport handles for carrying up stairs and over steps with ease. Compatible with all exchangeable batteries from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Features and benefits
Powerful brushless motorHigh performance and longer product lifetime
iPowerAdditional performance and optimised battery runtime. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.
2-in-1 mowing systemThe cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass catcher container during mowing. Mulching function: By using the mulching plug, the cut grass is spread over the lawn as natural fertiliser. Sharpened steel blade for clean cuts without any jagged blades of grass.
Effective filling of the grass catcher container
- Thanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass catcher container fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.
Filling level indicator
- The flap on the grass catcher container closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied.
Convenient cutting height adjustment
- With just a single motion, the required cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm.
Mows up to the edge of the lawn
- The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge.
Space-saving design
- The textile catcher container can be folded down extremely small and takes up very little space when stowed on the lawn mower.
- The folding guide handle enables space-saving storage.
Integrated carrying handle
- Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
Ergonomic operating concept
- The guide handle can be adjusted to each individual body size – so that you can remain in an upright position at all times.
- The foam handle means it can be held securely and feels comfortable.
- The full-length control bar on the guide handle makes operation simple.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|34
|Cutting height (mm)
|25 - 60
|Cutting height adjustment
|5x
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|35
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (m²)
|max. 175 (2.5 Ah) / max. 350 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 14 (2.5 Ah) / max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1186 x 355 x 1026
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Knives
- Guide handle, height-adjustable
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn