Cordless blower vac BLV Battery 18-200 Battery

Vacuuming, blowing and mulching – the BLV 18-200 Battery leaf blower and blower vac is able to do all this, making it indispensable for a tidy garden. When the Turbo Boost is activated at the latest.

Leaves don't just fall in autumn. In spring and summer too, fruit tree blossoms and leaves from bloomed flowers and other wilted greenery fall onto lawns, paths and patios. There is a device that can make virtually any task less strenuous: the BLV 18-200 Battery leaf blower and blower vac. The handy device with two-handed grip for an optimal weight distribution collects even wet leaves from hard-to-reach corners. The functional 3-in-1 device with large collection sack volume is controlled using a selector lever, which also makes it possible to use the vacuuming and blowing functions at the same time. With variable speed regulation, the ideal air speed can be adapted to the required cleaning effect, from a gentle breeze to the temporary Turbo Boost. So that handling the device is not tiring at all when working for long periods without stopping, removable guide rollers which make work more efficient and simpler have been provided in addition to focusing on carrying comfort in terms of ergonomics and weight. The battery is not included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Turbo Boost
Provides a temporary power boost for the vacuuming and blower function.
Variable speed regulation
Makes it possible to continuously adapt the speed depending on the task.
Selector lever for setting the function
Continuous adjustment between vacuuming and blowing, also with the option of a combined function.
Two-handed grip
  • Ensures an ideal weight distribution and easy handling.
Removable guide rollers
  • Makes work simpler and more efficient at the same time.
45-litre bag volume
  • Guarantees uninterrupted working for long periods.
Brushless motor
  • For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Drive Brushless motor
Turbo boost button yes
Speed regulation yes
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 107
Blower mode, air speed (km/h) max. 200
Suction mode speed (km/h) max. 130
catcher bag volume (l) 45
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Power per battery charging - Blowing mode (m²) max. 425 (2.5 Ah) / max. 850 (5.0 Ah)
Power per battery charging - Suction mode (l) max. 45 (2.5 Ah) / max. 90 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
Colour Black
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1243 x 171 x 376

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • grass collection box
  • Removable guide rollers
  • Shoulder strap
Application areas
  • Leaves
  • Green waste
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
