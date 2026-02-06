Cleaning can be so uncomplicated with the hand-held water blaster. The handy and compact device can be used directly here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time. Fully mobile including collapsible tank and suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories such as foam jet, wash brush and 5-in-1 nozzle allows further applications. Battery and battery charger not included in the scope of supply.