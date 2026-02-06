Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus

Uncomplicated cleaning with the hand-held water blaster – fully mobile thanks to collapsible tank and suction hose. Battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply. 

Cleaning can be so uncomplicated with the hand-held water blaster. The handy and compact device can be used directly here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time. Fully mobile including collapsible tank and suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories such as foam jet, wash brush and 5-in-1 nozzle allows further applications. Battery and battery charger not included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus: 18 V Battery Power exchangeable battery
Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus: More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressure
21 bar pressure for efficient, mobile and easy intermediate cleaning. Easily interchangeable Quick Connect nozzles. Flat jet nozzle for gentle cleaning included in the scope of supply.
Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus: Lightweight and compact device design
Optimum freedom of movement and flexibility when cleaning. Handheld, battery powered medium-water blaster for intermediate cleaning. No water connection necessary, thanks to the suction hose included in the scope of supply.
Accessories for a wide range of applications
  • For stairs and smaller areas: The PS 20 handheld.
  • The MJ 24 handheld combines five nozzles and one spray lance for cleaning and watering.
  • For places that are difficult to access: The 360° joint on the VJ 24 handheld.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Pressure (bar) 21
Pressure range Medium pressure
Feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Flow rate (l/h) max. 170
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) 14 (2.5 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 292 x 89 x 228

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
  • foldable watertank

Equipment

  • Water suction
  • Spray lance: long
  • Flat jet nozzle
  • Integrated water filter
  • Device filter
  • SH 5 suction hose
Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus
Videos
Application areas
  • Flower tubs
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Rubbish bins
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Bicycles
  • Fences
  • Garden toys
Accessories
Cleaning agents