Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus
Uncomplicated cleaning with the hand-held water blaster – fully mobile thanks to collapsible tank and suction hose. Battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply.
Cleaning can be so uncomplicated with the hand-held water blaster. The handy and compact device can be used directly here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time. Fully mobile including collapsible tank and suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories such as foam jet, wash brush and 5-in-1 nozzle allows further applications. Battery and battery charger not included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressure21 bar pressure for efficient, mobile and easy intermediate cleaning. Easily interchangeable Quick Connect nozzles. Flat jet nozzle for gentle cleaning included in the scope of supply.
Lightweight and compact device designOptimum freedom of movement and flexibility when cleaning. Handheld, battery powered medium-water blaster for intermediate cleaning. No water connection necessary, thanks to the suction hose included in the scope of supply.
Accessories for a wide range of applications
- For stairs and smaller areas: The PS 20 handheld.
- The MJ 24 handheld combines five nozzles and one spray lance for cleaning and watering.
- For places that are difficult to access: The 360° joint on the VJ 24 handheld.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|21
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 170
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|14 (2.5 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|292 x 89 x 228
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
- foldable watertank
Equipment
- Water suction
- Spray lance: long
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
- SH 5 suction hose
Videos
Application areas
- Flower tubs
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Bicycles
- Fences
- Garden toys