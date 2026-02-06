CORDLESS Patio cleaner PCL BATTERY 3-18
The battery powered patio cleaner cleans wooden patios flexibly, effectively and without leaving any residue, thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution system.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Thanks to the battery powered patio cleaner, dirt and other forms of contamination such as moss or grey film will no longer plague your wooden patio. The cordless operation makes the PCL 3-18 particularly suitable for cleaning out-of-the-way areas. Simply connect it up to the garden hose and you're good to go: Thanks to the integrated water distribution system, the dirt is removed by the rotating roller brushes and immediately washed away all in one go. The working width has been optimally designed so that two boards can be cleaned at the same time, all the way up to the edges. In addition, no tools are required for changing the roller brushes, meaning that – in addition to wood and WPC – even smooth stone tiles can be cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly.
Features and benefits
Two rotating roller brushes (included in the scope of supply for wooden surfaces)Thorough cleaning of outdoor surfaces made from wood and WPC.
Integrated water distributionExcellent cleaning results – dirt is removed and washed away all in one go.
Ergonomic water regulation valveThe water quantity can be flexibly adjusted to the level of dirt.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Running time, charging time and battery capacity
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in 18 V Battery Power platform devices.
Replaceable roller brushes
- Suitable for cleaning wooden patio panels and WPC floor coverings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Max. pressure (bar)
|max. 10
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Water consumption at 4 bar (l/h)
|max. 180
|Brush speed (rpm)
|500 - 600
|Roller brush working width (mm)
|300
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 20 (2.5 Ah) / max. 40 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 17 (2.5 Ah) / max. 34 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 307 x 1324
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Two water nozzles
- Valve for controlling the water volume
- Storage position
- Ergonomic handle and grip
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Wooden surfaces
- Moss