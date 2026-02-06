Thanks to the battery powered patio cleaner, dirt and other forms of contamination such as moss or grey film will no longer plague your wooden patio. The cordless operation makes the PCL 3-18 particularly suitable for cleaning out-of-the-way areas. Simply connect it up to the garden hose and you're good to go: Thanks to the integrated water distribution system, the dirt is removed by the rotating roller brushes and immediately washed away all in one go. The working width has been optimally designed so that two boards can be cleaned at the same time, all the way up to the edges. In addition, no tools are required for changing the roller brushes, meaning that – in addition to wood and WPC – even smooth stone tiles can be cleaned thoroughly and effortlessly.