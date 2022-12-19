Here you can find the FAQ regarding our Smart Control products

K 4, K 5 and K 7 models have an integrated suction mechanism and can therefore draw in water from alternative water sources. For this purpose, you also need the suction hose with filter (order no.: 2.643-100.0).

Attach the suction hose to the device at the water supply. Put the other end in the water butt. Connect the high-pressure hose to the device. Before you switch on the device, remove the spray lance from the gun. Press the lever on the gun so that it is open and now switch on your device. In this way, the air in the device can easily escape and the high-pressure cleaner starts to draw in the water. The device should not be positioned more than 0.5 m above the tapping point.