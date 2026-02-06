The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. It is a pressure washer with a Quick Connect spray gun and a 10-m-long high-pressure hose, and is suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The Dirt Blaster with rotating spray lance removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated tank for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of the high-pressure hose after use.