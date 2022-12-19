The Home & Garden app from Kärcher

FC 8 Smart Signature Line floor cleaner

With the new FC 8 Smart Signature Line, predefined cleaning modes recommended by Kärcher for different floors can be transferred directly from the app to the device.

In addition, the water volume and roller speed can be individually adjusted via the app, allowing different floor profiles to be configured for different areas of the home.

Other device settings and functions that can be controlled via the app include: switching the LEDs on and off, the duration of the pre-wetting and boost function, a personalised greeting from the device and switching certain messages and notifications on and off.

In addition, it displays statistics on the cleaning processes, in particular the time and water savings compared with conventional methods.

If new system updates for the device are available, a notification will appear in the app, and the update can even be run from the app.