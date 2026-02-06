Water blaster G 2800

Powerful performance: The powerful G 2800 petrol-driven pressure washer impresses with a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a robust steel frame construction.

If you're looking for maximum flexibility that's also powerful yet efficient, then look no further than the petrol-engined G 2800 pressure washer. The machine impresses with excellent cleaning results, compact proportions and a robust construction. This makes it not only simple to operate but easy to pack away too. What's more, the high-powered Kärcher KXS® engine means the washer does not require a separate power connection. Other benefits include the robust frame and air tyres, which make it ideal for use on challenging terrain.

Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 2800
Flow rate (l/min) max. 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 34
Weight without accessories (kg) 28.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 663 x 564 x 1015

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 7.6 m, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Detergent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories