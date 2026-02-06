Water blaster G 2800
Powerful performance: The powerful G 2800 petrol-driven pressure washer impresses with a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a robust steel frame construction.
If you're looking for maximum flexibility that's also powerful yet efficient, then look no further than the petrol-engined G 2800 pressure washer. The machine impresses with excellent cleaning results, compact proportions and a robust construction. This makes it not only simple to operate but easy to pack away too. What's more, the high-powered Kärcher KXS® engine means the washer does not require a separate power connection. Other benefits include the robust frame and air tyres, which make it ideal for use on challenging terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2800
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 9
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|34
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|28.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|663 x 564 x 1015
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 7.6 m, Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Detergent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats