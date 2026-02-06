If you're looking for maximum flexibility that's also powerful yet efficient, then look no further than the petrol-engined G 2800 pressure washer. The machine impresses with excellent cleaning results, compact proportions and a robust construction. This makes it not only simple to operate but easy to pack away too. What's more, the high-powered Kärcher KXS® engine means the washer does not require a separate power connection. Other benefits include the robust frame and air tyres, which make it ideal for use on challenging terrain.