Water blaster G 3000

The G 3000 petrol-driven pressure washer impresses with its powerful Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a robust steel frame construction.

Maximum flexibility coupled with the very best cleaning results: the G 3000 petrol-engined pressure washer stands out for its compact proportions and robust construction, making it simple to operate and easy to stow away. Thanks to the powerful Kärcher KXS® engine, the pressure washer doesn't need to be plugged into a power socket, while its robust frame and efficient air tyres make it ideal for use on any surface.

Features and benefits
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 3000
Flow rate (l/min) max. 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 34
Weight without accessories (kg) 28.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 663 x 564 x 1015

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 7.6 m, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Detergent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories