Water blaster G 3200

The G 3200 petrol-engined pressure washer is driven by a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine, and has a robust steel frame and a folding handle. 

The G 3200 petrol-engined pressure washer impresses with exceptional cleaning results, all without any electrical power. What sets the machine apart is its robust construction with folding handle, which makes it easier to store and also protects the washer, as well as air tyres for any terrain and a separate storage space for accessories.

Features and benefits
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 3200
Flow rate (l/min) max. 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 34.6
Weight without accessories (kg) 29.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 512 x 623 x 938

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Detergent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories