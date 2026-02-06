Water blaster G 3200 HR

The G 3200 HR petrol-engined pressure washer is driven by a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and has a robust steel frame and a convenient hose reel.

The G 3200 HR petrol-engined pressure washer impresses with exceptional cleaning results, all without any electrical power. What sets the device apart is its convenient hose storage thanks to a hose reel, its extra-robust construction with a protective front guard, as well as large wheels for easy transportation and a separate storage space for accessories.

Features and benefits
Water blaster G 3200 HR: Large wheels
Large wheels
Easy to manoeuvre
Water blaster G 3200 HR: Protective front guard
Protective front guard
Protection of the device from impacts.
Water blaster G 3200 HR: 10 m hose reel
10 m hose reel
Convenient hose storage and handling.
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
  • Durability.
Accessory storage
  • All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 3200
Flow rate (l/min) max. 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Kärcher
Engine type KXS
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 41
Weight without accessories (kg) 35.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 685 x 555 x 1005

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories