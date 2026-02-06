Water blaster G 3200 HR
The G 3200 HR petrol-engined pressure washer is driven by a Kärcher KXS® 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and has a robust steel frame and a convenient hose reel.
The G 3200 HR petrol-engined pressure washer impresses with exceptional cleaning results, all without any electrical power. What sets the device apart is its convenient hose storage thanks to a hose reel, its extra-robust construction with a protective front guard, as well as large wheels for easy transportation and a separate storage space for accessories.
Features and benefits
Large wheelsEasy to manoeuvre
Protective front guardProtection of the device from impacts.
10 m hose reelConvenient hose storage and handling.
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
- Durability.
Accessory storage
- All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 3200
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 9
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Engine type
|KXS
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|41
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|685 x 555 x 1005
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats