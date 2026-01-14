Nozzles and spray lances

Water in its most beautiful form. Optimum watering can only be achieved with perfectly adjusted spraying patterns. With its varied range of nozzles and spray lances, Kärcher is guaranteed to offer the right solution for every need. Spraying pattern and water volume can be adjusted with precision from plant to plant so that the water goes exactly where it is needed and the plants are protected, thereby guaranteeing optimum plant care. The result of this is that water is almost never wasted. The precious water lands in exactly the right quantity, exactly where it is needed. And with the water booster WBS 3 light dirt can be washed away quick and effortlessly. The innovative secret weapon for in-between cleaning around the garden.