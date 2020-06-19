Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 P S V-19/6/20
Super-powerful and energy-efficient: The wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 P S V-19/6/20 has a 19 l stainless steel container with drain screw, power outlet, 6 m cable and 2 m suction hose.
The WD 3 P S V-19/6/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and robust 19-litre stainless steel container, as well as the drain screw, fleece filter, 6 m cable, 2 m suction hose. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. Power tools such as saws or grinders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch, so the dust and dirt generated can be vacuumed up straight away. The blower function is useful for cleaning areas that are difficult to access. The hose is stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, tubes and floors nozzles on the bumper. The Pull & Push locking system enables easy opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached so that accessories can be attached directly to the hose.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off control for work with power toolsDirt created during planning, sawing or sanding is removed directly. The suction device is automatically switched on/off via the power tool.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blowing function
- The practical blowing function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly onto the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For perfect cleaning results, whether on dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 1300
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|19
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 328 x 523
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Adapter for connecting power tools
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Socket-outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Turn switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Effective wet vacuuming
- Entrance area
- Hobby room