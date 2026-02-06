Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber drier with 75-litre tank and dual-disk brush head. Very easy to use and extremely versatile.
Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: Our battery powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber drier is extremely user friendly and delivers great cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disk brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. Its 75 litres of tank volume also effortlessly ensure long runtimes.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminiumRobust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating conceptAll machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs. Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust designHighly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview. Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|705
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|1030
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery (V)
|24
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20.4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, cranked shape
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls