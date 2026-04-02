The mains-operated scrubber BD 17/5 C is particularly suitable for use in areas where there is no space for classic cleaning work and it is expensive to clean by hand thanks to compact dimensions (33 cm x 17-20 cm x 29 cm). The housing of the machine is made from sturdy, impact-resistant plastic. Disc brush and pad drive can be easily changed within seconds. Operating elements that are accessible at the side guarantee quick and comfortable handling. Thanks to the two handles, the machine weighing 5 kg can be guided safely. With the rotation speed controller (0 - 450 rpm) the machine can be optimally adapted to the respective cleaning situation. Deep cleaning, crystallisation or polishing hard areas or shampooing carpeted areas is quick and thorough. Especially for stairwell cleaning, the simultaneous cleaning of horizontal and vertical areas saves considerable time, effort and costs. The BD 17/5 C increases efficiency in the cleaning process in commercial or municipal building cleaning. Depending on requirements, accessories may also have to be ordered.